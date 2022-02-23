Yellow Pages Limited Declares Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:YLWDF)

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

YLWDF opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08.

YLWDF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the YP and Other segments. The YP segment offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising.

