Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$9.00. The stock traded as high as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.53, with a volume of 2402149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.32.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on YRI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$74,707.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$730,143.12. Insiders have sold a total of 168,463 shares of company stock worth $909,513 over the last 90 days.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

