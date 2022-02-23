Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) Trading Down 1.3%

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE)’s share price was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (SMLE)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.