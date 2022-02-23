Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Workiva (NYSE:WK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Workiva stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day moving average is $134.76. Workiva has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

WK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Workiva by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

