Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.80)-(0.76) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $532-534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.41 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.760 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Shares of WK stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.59. 419,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,989. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.84 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Workiva by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

