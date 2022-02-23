Winning Points Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.4% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Walmart by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 144,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,145,000 after buying an additional 12,893 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $5,226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Walmart by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 83,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.25. 112,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,594. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $377.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,094,416 shares of company stock worth $1,131,479,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

