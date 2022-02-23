Winning Points Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,095,000 after acquiring an additional 368,227 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. 195,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,350,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average is $78.31. The company has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.