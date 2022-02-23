Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Willamette Valley Vineyards from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 million, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

