Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Willamette Valley Vineyards from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 million, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.01.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
