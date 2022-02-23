Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.89

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $12.24. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 2,190,412 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $588.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.
About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)
Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
