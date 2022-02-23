WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after buying an additional 430,260 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in WEX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,212,000 after purchasing an additional 319,866 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WEX by 888.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,910,000 after purchasing an additional 166,459 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in WEX by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 718,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,498,000 after purchasing an additional 163,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $163.83 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.10.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

