Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.79. 85,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.34. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

WLKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

