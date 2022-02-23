Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. Sells 5,012 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE WAB opened at $94.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $99.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.93. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,066,010,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 41,071 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAB. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

