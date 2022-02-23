West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $369.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.96 and its 200 day moving average is $424.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after acquiring an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

