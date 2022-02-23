WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of WESCO International worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in WESCO International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $15,964,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in WESCO International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 71.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in WESCO International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International stock opened at $123.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

