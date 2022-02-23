Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.9% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,196,000 after purchasing an additional 932,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,507.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 696,344 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71,046.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 661,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,695,000 after acquiring an additional 660,733 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,893,000 after acquiring an additional 575,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 485,313 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.57. 24,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,166. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $64.19 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

