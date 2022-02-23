Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 87 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after acquiring an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.40. The stock had a trading volume of 233,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $260.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $147.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

