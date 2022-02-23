Wells Fargo & Company Trims Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price to $105.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

CZR stock opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $119.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,353,000 after acquiring an additional 343,801 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

