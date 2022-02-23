Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4,382.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 32,211 shares during the period. Union Heritage Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.4% during the second quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC now owns 45,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $4,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 382,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,026,414. The firm has a market cap of $225.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.