Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 444,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,520,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.62% of Inspire Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.
NYSE INSP opened at $220.05 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.04.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.
