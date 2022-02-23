Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,737,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936,337 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.76% of Oscar Health worth $99,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $14,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $779,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after buying an additional 719,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $7,222,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

OSCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $354,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.