Wellington Management Group LLP Has $95.91 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 391,545 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.30% of Williams Companies worth $95,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 458.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE WMB opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several research firms have commented on WMB. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.