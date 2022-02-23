Wellington Management Group LLP Has $90.21 Million Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,122,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612,206 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.47% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $90,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $33,789,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 682,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,990,000 after acquiring an additional 506,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $19,448,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 421,357 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after acquiring an additional 328,803 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 506,812 shares of company stock worth $19,134,191 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

