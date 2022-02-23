Wellington Management Group LLP Has $116.92 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,671,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,230 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.98% of Graco worth $116,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Tobam acquired a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

