Wellington Management Group LLP Has $113.24 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,742 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.97% of Gibraltar Industries worth $113,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $99.33.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

