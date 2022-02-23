Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 410,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Baidu worth $110,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Baidu by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu stock opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $324.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

