Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) in the last few weeks:

2/15/2022 – Mr. Cooper Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

2/15/2022 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $51.00.

2/14/2022 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $50.00 to $60.00.

1/10/2022 – Mr. Cooper Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 75.7% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $185,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

