Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ironSource in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. ironSource’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IS. Tigress Financial began coverage on ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. ironSource has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,897,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

