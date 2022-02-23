WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.290-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.680-$1.700 EPS.
NYSE:WEC traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,488. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.91. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.22.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 384.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.
About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
