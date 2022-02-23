WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.290-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.680-$1.700 EPS.

NYSE:WEC traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,488. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.91. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 384.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

