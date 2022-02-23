WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.290-$4.330 EPS.

Shares of WEC traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.37. 64,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.91. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

