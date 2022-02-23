Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 71.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 122,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $272,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. 4,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,886. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.