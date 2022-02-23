Wealth Quarterback LLC Trims Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 29.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,184. Diageo plc has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.25.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

