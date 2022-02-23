Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 327 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after buying an additional 1,340,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.07. The stock had a trading volume of 142,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,716. The firm has a market cap of $259.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.02. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $147.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

