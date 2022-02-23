Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $48,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,755,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 152,174 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,479 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,704,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,331,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,543,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,278 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 566.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,408,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,672 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 30,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $53.08.
