Wealth Quarterback LLC Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $811,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,594 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,575 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.