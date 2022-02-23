Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.59 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$154.08 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$122.13 and a 1 year high of C$176.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$160.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$163.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 28.20%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

