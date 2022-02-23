Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Posts Earnings Results

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HCC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. 44,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,833. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $252,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

