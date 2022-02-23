Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3,963.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 109,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 107,098 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,809,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,094,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,479,614 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

