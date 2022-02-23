W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WPC. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $83.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.