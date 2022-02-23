vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VTVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

VTVT stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -1.75.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,758,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 950,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 282,008 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 177,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 151,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

