Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,891 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,022,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,811,000 after purchasing an additional 189,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 330,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 277,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after purchasing an additional 60,459 shares during the period.

IWY stock opened at $148.66 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $125.74 and a twelve month high of $176.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average of $162.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

