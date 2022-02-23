Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 784 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,477 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSI stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.45.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

