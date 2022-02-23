Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

