Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $77.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

NYSE VOYA opened at $68.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average is $66.60. Voya Financial has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,839 shares of company stock worth $3,147,184 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

