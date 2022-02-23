Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 632.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 146,316 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Amundi purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,504,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,509,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 909,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 129,730 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 356,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,449,000 after purchasing an additional 111,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APAM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 167.44% and a net margin of 27.42%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.34%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

