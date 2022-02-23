Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,797 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,401,000 after buying an additional 4,713,408 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 324.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 241.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 979,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $11,194,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BNL stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.