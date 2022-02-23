Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,797 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,401,000 after buying an additional 4,713,408 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 324.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 241.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 979,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $11,194,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

BNL stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.