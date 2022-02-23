Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 269.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 265,312 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,038,000 after purchasing an additional 283,832 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,165,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,125,000 after purchasing an additional 225,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after purchasing an additional 304,437 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

