Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Shares Down 4.3%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.88. 131,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 269,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Viveve Medical by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viveve Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

