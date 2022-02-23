Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Shares Down 4.3%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.88. 131,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 269,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Viveve Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVE)
Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.
