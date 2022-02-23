Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. 2,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on VTSCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Vitesco Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vitesco Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10.

