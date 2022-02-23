Vistra (VST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vistra (NYSE:VST) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of VST stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
