Vistra (VST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vistra (NYSE:VST) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VST stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

