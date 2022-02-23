Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Visteon reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $8.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Visteon stock traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.66. 780,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,827. Visteon has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $136.58.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

