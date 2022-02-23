Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Visteon reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $8.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
